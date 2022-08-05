Enphase Energy (ENPH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) in the last few weeks:

7/31/2022 – Enphase Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

7/28/2022 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $281.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $174.00.

7/28/2022 – Enphase Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $244.00.

7/27/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $293.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $240.00 to $278.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $213.00 to $271.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $255.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $171.00 to $217.00.

7/20/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $247.00.

7/19/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $205.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $5.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.82. 2,929,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,598. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.00 and its 200 day moving average is $179.15. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $298.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,497 shares of company stock worth $41,130,902. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

