Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.39

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.39 and traded as high as C$3.49. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 311,037 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.31.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$549.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.68.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$332.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$328.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

