Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.70.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.84. 16,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,570. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.82. Entegris has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,931,000 after acquiring an additional 374,707 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Entegris by 16.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,666 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $583,864,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 2.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Entegris by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.