Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Trading 10% Higher

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 142,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 133,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Entourage Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 824.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$16.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Entourage Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entourage Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entourage Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.