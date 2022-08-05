Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.71.

Enviva Price Performance

NYSE EVA traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,056. Enviva has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $232.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enviva will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $32,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,192.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Thomas Meth bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $505,508.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 426,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $32,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,192.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 40,522 shares of company stock worth $2,581,596 and sold 1,904 shares worth $134,718. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

