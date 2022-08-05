EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

EOG Resources Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $6.71 on Friday, hitting $106.53. 142,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,660. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 284,520 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,274,000 after buying an additional 50,625 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

