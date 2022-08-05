EOS Force Hits 24-Hour Volume of $173,056.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (EOSC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $173,056.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00105277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021705 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00262832 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce.

EOS Force Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

