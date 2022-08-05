EpiK Protocol Price Reaches $0.0114 on Exchanges (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $1.49 million and $835,612.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00623004 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014671 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
EpiK Protocol Coin Trading
