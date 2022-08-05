EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of EQB opened at C$56.87 on Friday. EQB has a twelve month low of C$50.68 and a twelve month high of C$84.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$187.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQB will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 9.39%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

