Equal Market Capitalization Reaches $426,666.37 (EQL)

Equal (EQL) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar. Equal has a market capitalization of $426,666.37 and $13,346.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,263.39 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003633 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00131707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00065023 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official website is equal.tech. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Equal

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

