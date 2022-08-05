Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Equinix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Equinix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Equinix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,471,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,469,000 after buying an additional 31,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.31.

Equinix Stock Down 0.8 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $5.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $691.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $660.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $692.44. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

