Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$10.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s current price.
EQX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.78.
Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
