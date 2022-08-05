Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Equinox Gold traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.01. 67,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,315,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.