Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Airbnb, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABNB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.97.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $119.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

