Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Electricité de France S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Electricité de France in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Electricité de France’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electricité de France’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ECIFY. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.37) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

ECIFY opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

