Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 5th (1COV, AAF, ACLS, ADS, AFX, AGIO, ALHC, ALV, AMGN, ANSS)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 5th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €57.00 ($58.76) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 190 ($2.33). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $87.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €145.00 ($149.48) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €170.00 ($175.26) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €241.00 ($248.45) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €265.00 ($273.20) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €260.00 ($268.04) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €240.00 ($247.42) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $224.00 to $236.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $250.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $52.00 to $49.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $290.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $91.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $158.00 to $145.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $132.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $91.00 to $89.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $140.00 to $115.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $98.00 to $78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 860 ($10.54) to GBX 970 ($11.89). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $64.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $57.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $69.00 to $48.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €95.00 ($97.94) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €96.00 ($98.97) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BP (LON:BP) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 500 ($6.13). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 500 ($6.13) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $10.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $30.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $110.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $265.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $108.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $272.00 to $294.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $291.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $46.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €68.00 ($70.10) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €81.00 ($83.51) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $560.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.61). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 275 ($3.37). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $35.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $54.00 to $63.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $129.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $122.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $100.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $15.00 to $21.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $125.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $130.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $127.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $170.00 to $140.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $170.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $150.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $227.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $32.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $39.00.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $47.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €42.50 ($43.81) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €56.70 ($58.45) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €57.00 ($58.76) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €54.75 ($56.44) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €40.00 ($41.24) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €33.50 ($34.54) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €43.00 ($44.33) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €50.00 ($51.55) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $102.00.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 322 ($3.95) to GBX 313 ($3.84). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $381.00 to $460.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $450.00 to $490.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €75.00 ($77.32) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €43.00 ($44.33) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $172.00 to $132.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $157.00 to $161.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €40.00 ($41.24) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €42.00 ($43.30) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €42.00 ($43.30) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €35.00 ($36.08) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €28.00 ($28.87) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $31.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €73.00 ($75.26) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €69.00 ($71.13) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $23.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $37.00 to $42.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 590 ($7.23). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 570 ($6.98) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $75.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) had its price target cut by Tigress Financial from $208.00 to $165.00. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $7.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €65.00 ($67.01) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €180.00 ($185.57) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $450.00 to $410.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $415.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $124.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $582.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 690 ($8.45). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $4.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $57.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $155.00 to $178.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $204.00.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $70.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $66.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.25 ($7.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $57.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $175.00 to $178.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $159.00 to $167.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $159.00 to $167.00.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $100.00 to $110.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $32.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $57.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $20.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €710.00 ($731.96) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,859 ($22.78) to GBX 1,868 ($22.89). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $99.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $107.00.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $55.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $34.00.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $30.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $125.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $113.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €75.00 ($77.32) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €110.00 ($113.40) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $73.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $74.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $76.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $8.00.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $21.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $155.00 to $152.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $172.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 8,000 ($98.03) to GBX 8,100 ($99.25). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $7.00.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $34.00 to $18.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $274.00 to $305.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $285.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $269.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $185.00 to $230.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $245.00 to $265.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $244.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $245.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $250.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $300.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $262.00 to $280.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $98.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $120.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $22.50 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $30.00.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $136.00 to $147.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $105.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $63.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $70.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $65.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $75.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $62.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $41.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $48.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €226.00 ($232.99) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €290.00 ($298.97) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €240.00 ($247.42) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $120.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 60 ($0.74). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 95 ($1.16) to GBX 90 ($1.10). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €110.00 ($113.40) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,900 ($35.53). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €19.60 ($20.21) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) was given a €8.10 ($8.35) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €5.40 ($5.57) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.80 ($7.01) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $52.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $95.00.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.51) to GBX 210 ($2.57). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $170.00 to $150.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $215.00 to $205.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $225.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $380.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $250.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $283.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $470.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $500.00 to $480.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $115.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $81.00 to $82.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $42.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $210.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $245.00 to $153.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $200.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $14.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €34.00 ($35.05) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €33.00 ($34.02) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $275.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $291.00 to $307.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $50.00 to $60.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $50.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $195.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €80.00 ($82.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $146.00 to $155.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $170.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $164.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $3.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $41.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $73.00 to $54.00.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $76.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $43.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €35.00 ($36.08) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $31.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

