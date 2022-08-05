Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 5th (1COV, AAF, ACLS, ADS, AFX, AGIO, ALHC, ALV, AMGN, ANSS)

Aug 5th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 5th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €57.00 ($58.76) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 190 ($2.33). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $87.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €145.00 ($149.48) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €170.00 ($175.26) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €241.00 ($248.45) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €265.00 ($273.20) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €260.00 ($268.04) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €240.00 ($247.42) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $224.00 to $236.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $250.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $52.00 to $49.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

APA (NYSE:APA) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $52.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $290.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $91.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $158.00 to $145.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $132.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $91.00 to $89.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $140.00 to $115.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $98.00 to $78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 860 ($10.54) to GBX 970 ($11.89). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $64.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $57.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $69.00 to $48.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €95.00 ($97.94) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €96.00 ($98.97) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BP (LON:BP) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 500 ($6.13). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 500 ($6.13) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $10.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $30.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $110.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $265.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $108.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $272.00 to $294.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $291.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $46.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €68.00 ($70.10) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €81.00 ($83.51) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $560.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.61). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 275 ($3.37). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $35.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $54.00 to $63.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $129.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $122.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $100.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $15.00 to $21.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $125.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $130.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $127.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $170.00 to $140.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $170.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $150.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $227.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $32.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $39.00.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $47.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €42.50 ($43.81) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €56.70 ($58.45) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €57.00 ($58.76) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €54.75 ($56.44) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €40.00 ($41.24) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €33.50 ($34.54) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €43.00 ($44.33) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €50.00 ($51.55) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $102.00.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 322 ($3.95) to GBX 313 ($3.84). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $381.00 to $460.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $450.00 to $490.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €75.00 ($77.32) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €43.00 ($44.33) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $172.00 to $132.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $157.00 to $161.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €40.00 ($41.24) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €42.00 ($43.30) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €42.00 ($43.30) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €35.00 ($36.08) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €28.00 ($28.87) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $31.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €73.00 ($75.26) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €69.00 ($71.13) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $23.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $37.00 to $42.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 590 ($7.23). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 570 ($6.98) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $75.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) had its price target cut by Tigress Financial from $208.00 to $165.00. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $7.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €65.00 ($67.01) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €180.00 ($185.57) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $450.00 to $410.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $415.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $124.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $582.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 690 ($8.45). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $4.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $57.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $155.00 to $178.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $204.00.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $70.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $66.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.25 ($7.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $57.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $175.00 to $178.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $159.00 to $167.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $159.00 to $167.00.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $100.00 to $110.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $32.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $57.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $20.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €710.00 ($731.96) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,859 ($22.78) to GBX 1,868 ($22.89). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $99.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $107.00.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $55.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $34.00.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $30.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $125.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $113.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €75.00 ($77.32) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €110.00 ($113.40) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $73.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $74.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $76.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $8.00.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $21.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $155.00 to $152.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $172.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 8,000 ($98.03) to GBX 8,100 ($99.25). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $7.00.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $34.00 to $18.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $274.00 to $305.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $285.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $269.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $185.00 to $230.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $245.00 to $265.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $244.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $245.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $250.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $300.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $262.00 to $280.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $98.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $120.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $22.50 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $30.00.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $136.00 to $147.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $105.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $63.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $70.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $65.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $75.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $62.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $41.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $48.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €226.00 ($232.99) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €290.00 ($298.97) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €240.00 ($247.42) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $120.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 60 ($0.74). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 95 ($1.16) to GBX 90 ($1.10). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €110.00 ($113.40) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,900 ($35.53). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €19.60 ($20.21) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) was given a €8.10 ($8.35) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €5.40 ($5.57) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.80 ($7.01) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $52.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $52.00 to $48.00. Cowen Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $95.00.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.51) to GBX 210 ($2.57). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $170.00 to $150.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $215.00 to $205.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $225.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $380.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $250.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $283.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $470.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $500.00 to $480.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $115.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $81.00 to $82.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $42.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $210.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $245.00 to $153.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $200.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $14.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €34.00 ($35.05) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €33.00 ($34.02) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $275.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $291.00 to $307.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $50.00 to $60.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $50.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $195.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €80.00 ($82.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $146.00 to $155.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $170.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $164.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $3.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $41.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $73.00 to $54.00.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $76.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $43.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €35.00 ($36.08) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $31.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

