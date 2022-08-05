Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Equity Bancshares to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:EQBK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,602. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $513.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $292,315.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,513.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $92,779.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $292,315.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,513.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

