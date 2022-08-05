Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,259 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $18,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tobam increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ELS stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,851. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.