Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.
Escalade has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Escalade to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.
Escalade Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Escalade stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. 1,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,254. Escalade has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
About Escalade
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
