Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Escalade has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Escalade to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of Escalade stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. 1,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,254. Escalade has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Escalade by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

