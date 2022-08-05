Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on September 1st

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.