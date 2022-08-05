Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $25.25 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $639.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 31.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $824,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $1,107,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

