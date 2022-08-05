Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 27.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 1.2 %

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.15. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $28.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETD. StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $655,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

