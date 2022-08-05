Ethereum Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.08 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.55 or 0.00158690 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.98 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.46 or 0.07209306 BTC.
- Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000484 BTC.
- Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.
- Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- MeetPle (MPT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000161 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,171,735 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
