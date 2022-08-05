ETHPad (ETHPAD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,913.00

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $1,913.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00639031 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014933 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ETHPad
ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ETHPad
