EventChain Market Capitalization Hits $45,616.47 (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $45,616.47 and approximately $14,851.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,282.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00130400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00064039 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain.

EventChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.