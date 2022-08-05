Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of Everi stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $19.95. 14,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,955. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Everi has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.50.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. Everi had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 79.27%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $979,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $979,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $928,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.2% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 7.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 15.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

