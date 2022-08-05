Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $96.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.20.

ES opened at $91.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.75.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,742,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,158,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

