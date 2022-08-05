Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $70.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after acquiring an additional 827,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,139,000 after buying an additional 481,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

