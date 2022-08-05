ExclusiveCoin Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $53,842.39 and $228.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002453 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000414 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

