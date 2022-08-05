Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 1.0 %

EXC stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.63. 666,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Exelon by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.