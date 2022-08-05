Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.15.

Exelon Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 672,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after buying an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,664,000 after buying an additional 1,794,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

