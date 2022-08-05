Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CRO Sells $598,930.06 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $598,930.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at $577,080.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of EXTR opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 240,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.