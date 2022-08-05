Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Raised to C$1,100.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRFHF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$845.00 to C$860.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $525.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.90. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.82. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $363.48 and a one year high of $575.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

