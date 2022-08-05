Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Up 10.6%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 273,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,738,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTCH shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 61.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.