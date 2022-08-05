Fear (FEAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $281,966.00

Fear (FEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Fear coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fear has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Fear has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $281,966.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,264.46 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003623 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00131419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00064593 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fear

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

