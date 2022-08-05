Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 160 ($1.96) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

FXPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ferrexpo to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.63) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

FXPO traded up GBX 6.76 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 145.76 ($1.79). The stock had a trading volume of 637,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,543. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175.69. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 456.07 ($5.59). The stock has a market cap of £857.95 million and a PE ratio of 122.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Ferrexpo Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.07. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

In related news, insider Fiona MacAulay bought 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,985.76 ($6,109.25).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

