Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

7/26/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($19.61) to GBX 1,100 ($13.48).

7/22/2022 – Fevertree Drinks was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/21/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,660 ($32.59) to GBX 1,360 ($16.66).

7/20/2022 – Fevertree Drinks was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2022 – Fevertree Drinks was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating.

7/19/2022 – Fevertree Drinks was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

7/19/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($24.51) to GBX 1,100 ($13.48).

7/18/2022 – Fevertree Drinks was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2022 – Fevertree Drinks was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/5/2022 – Fevertree Drinks was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/30/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($22.06) to GBX 1,600 ($19.61).

6/9/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,000 ($24.51) to GBX 1,600 ($19.61).

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $37.36.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

