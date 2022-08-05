FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Shares Down 2.8%

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 11,621 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 681% from the average daily volume of 1,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered FIH Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

FIH Mobile Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

