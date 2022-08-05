Filecash (FIC) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Filecash (FIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Filecash has a total market cap of $150,473.76 and approximately $51,611.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00623004 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014671 BTC.
Filecash Profile
Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Filecash Coin Trading
