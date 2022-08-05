Financial Comparison: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) & RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aethlon Medical and RenovaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Aethlon Medical currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 268.27%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical -3,542.86% -48.91% -45.75% RenovaCare N/A -196.27% -141.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aethlon Medical and RenovaCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $290,000.00 99.84 -$10.42 million ($0.70) -2.49 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million ($0.06) -1.00

RenovaCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenovaCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats RenovaCare on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

