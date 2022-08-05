Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$46.00 price objective on Finning International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.33.

Finning International stock opened at C$28.54 on Thursday. Finning International has a one year low of C$23.89 and a one year high of C$40.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.89.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.7920844 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.92 per share, with a total value of C$134,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,211,400. In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total transaction of C$90,165.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,257,145.59. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.92 per share, with a total value of C$134,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,211,400. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $254,134.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

