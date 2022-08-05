FIO Protocol (FIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.40 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $33.40 million and $2.58 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002525 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000179 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002133 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 805,152,269 coins and its circulating supply is 603,487,182 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

