First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. 463,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,169,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.97 million and a PE ratio of -7.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 30.70, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98.

First Cobalt Company Profile

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project, which covers an area of approximately 2,600 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

