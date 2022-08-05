First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at B. Riley

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.13.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of FCF opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.01. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 76,233 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,205,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.