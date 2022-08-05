First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Community to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Stock Performance

First Community stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.55. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

First Community Announces Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 25.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Community in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in First Community by 7.3% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in First Community by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community by 31.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

