First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Shares Down 0.4%

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.96.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.