First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives C$39.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.14.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

First National Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

TSE FN opened at C$38.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.12 and a 52 week high of C$48.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 69.94%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 3,036 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$100,036.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,745,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,215,081.70.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

