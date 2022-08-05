First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FNWB. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.69. 36 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,957. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $166.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.90.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 17.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

