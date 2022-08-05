First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $162.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.