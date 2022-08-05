First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 55,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 557,782 shares.The stock last traded at $147.43 and had previously closed at $148.59.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.41 and a 200-day moving average of $160.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

